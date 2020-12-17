Robinson scored 13 points (5-7 FG, 3-4 FT) to go along with 10 rebounds, four blocks and one assist in 32 minutes in a 100-93 win over Cleveland on Wednesday.

Robinson picked up where he left off in March, recording a double-double in his first start of preseason. The young center recorded a double-double in four of his final eight games last season, doubling his total for the year before the Knicks' season was cut short. Robinson averaged 9.7 points in 23.1 minutes per game off the bench last year, but with Nerlens Noel (knee) out, the big man should likely see an increased role as the season tips off next week.