Robinson compiled 14 points (5-6 FG, 4-4 FT), 11 rebounds, three blocks and a steal across 27 minutes in Sunday's 96-84 win over the Pistons.

The biggest knock on Robinson is his ability to stay healthy, as the injury bug has chased him all season. While he's only missed five games this season, he's played through hamstring and ankle injuries, which is probably one reason why he's yet to unseat Taj Gibson as the starter. Despite Gibson's two year deal, Robinson should play into the Knicks' plans for the future, as the 7-0 center has proven his worth as a backup. He often sees more minutes than Gibson, but his 12.8 percent usage rate caps his fantasy value.