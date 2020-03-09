Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Records eighth double-double
Robinson compiled 14 points (5-6 FG, 4-4 FT), 11 rebounds, three blocks and a steal across 27 minutes in Sunday's 96-84 win over the Pistons.
The biggest knock on Robinson is his ability to stay healthy, as the injury bug has chased him all season. While he's only missed five games this season, he's played through hamstring and ankle injuries, which is probably one reason why he's yet to unseat Taj Gibson as the starter. Despite Gibson's two year deal, Robinson should play into the Knicks' plans for the future, as the 7-0 center has proven his worth as a backup. He often sees more minutes than Gibson, but his 12.8 percent usage rate caps his fantasy value.
More News
-
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Cleared to play Friday•
-
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Questionable Friday vs. OKC•
-
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Won't play Wednesday•
-
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Questionable Wednesday•
-
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Another huge outing off bench•
-
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Scores six, adds three blocks•
-
Week 21 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for Week 21, with a much lighter...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 20
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 20.
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.