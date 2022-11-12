Robinson (knee) will not suit up for Sunday's matchup with the Thunder, Rylan Stiles of BricktownBuckets.com reports.

Robinson was expected to be re-evaluated in 7-to-10 days after suffering a sprained right knee, and with Sunday being eight days since that statement, it is no surprise he will not play. Isaiah Hartenstein, Jericho Sims and Obi Toppin will continue to receive extra looks throughout Robinson's absence. His next opportunity to take the floor will come Tuesday in Utah.