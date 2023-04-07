Robinson won't play Friday in New Orleans for rest purposes.
Robinson will be sidelined for his first contest since missing a 14-game stretch from mid-January to mid-February. With the Knicks locked into the fifth seed, it wouldn't be surprising to see Robinson sit for Sunday's regular-season finale against the Pacers, too.
