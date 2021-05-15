Robinson (foot) has progressed to on-court work and has not been ruled out for the playoffs, Ian Begley of SportsNet New York reports.
The playoffs begin next weekend, but Robinson will still have to clear more hurdles before seeing the court. He'll need to take contact and do 5-on-5 scrimmaging before the medical staff will feel comfortable allowing him to play.
