Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Returning to starting five
Robinson will start Wednesday's game against the Pistons, Ian Begley of SportsNet New York reports.
Robinson came off the bench in New York's last matchup Sunday against the Kings, but he'll slot right back in at center for Wednesday's tilt. Coach David Fizdale noted that he feels more comfortable with Robinson defending Andre Drummond, per Begley.
