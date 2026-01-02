Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Ruled out Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Robinson won't play in Friday's game against the Hawks due to left ankle injury management, per Tim Bontemps of ESPN.com.
Friday will be a third straight outing on the shelf for Robinson. It's unclear if the Knicks plan to have the big man available for the second part of their back-to-back set Saturday against the 76ers. Ariel Hukporti should take on more playing time Friday, though he'd likely need Karl-Anthony Towns (illness) to sit out as well in order to see a significant boost in fantasy appeal.
