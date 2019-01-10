Robinson (ankle, groin) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Pacers, Chris Iseman of The Bergen Record reports.

Robinson will remain sidelined for a 12th straight game as he continues to work his way back from a pair of injuries (ankle and groin). The big man remains without a concrete return timetable, so he'll continue to be evaluated on a game-to-game basis. Sunday's matchup against the 76ers represents his next chance to suit up.