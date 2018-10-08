Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Ruled out Monday vs. Wizards
Robinson (ankle) has been ruled out for Monday's preseason tilt with the Wizards, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports.
Robinson will be missing a second straight game with a sprained ankle and will be joining Enes Kanter (rest) on the sidelines. As a result, Noah Vonleh will be getting the call to start at center, which likely means an extended workload for him. The Knicks still have over a week until the regular-season opener Oct. 17 against the Hawks, so Robinson should have time to make a full recovery.
More News
-
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Misses practice, questionable for Monday•
-
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Out Friday•
-
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Questionable to play Friday•
-
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Will not return with sprained ankle•
-
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Double-doubles in SL win•
-
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Swats six shots in summer league loss•
-
Top 2018 Fantasy basketball sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
NBA: Top 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...
-
Enigmatic Fultz among sleepers
Where to find value in your draft? Here are seven candidates who can deliver it.
-
Rotisserie Mock Draft
Check out the results of our first Fantasy hoops mock draft of the season.