Robinson (ankle) has been ruled out for Monday's preseason tilt with the Wizards, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports.

Robinson will be missing a second straight game with a sprained ankle and will be joining Enes Kanter (rest) on the sidelines. As a result, Noah Vonleh will be getting the call to start at center, which likely means an extended workload for him. The Knicks still have over a week until the regular-season opener Oct. 17 against the Hawks, so Robinson should have time to make a full recovery.