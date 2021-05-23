Robinson (foot) is listed as out for Sunday's game against Atlanta.
Robinson hasn't been ruled out for the entirety of the playoffs, but he won't be available for Game 1 against the Hawks. Robinson's next chance to play in Game 2 will come Wednesday.
More News
-
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Resumes on-court work•
-
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Undergoes foot surgery•
-
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Breaks foot Saturday•
-
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Starting Thursday•
-
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Pops off in blowout win•
-
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Says he'll play Tuesday•