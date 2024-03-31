Robinson (ankle) will be unavailable for Sunday's game against Oklahoma City, Steve Popper of Newsday reports.

Robinson was noticeably gimpy down the stretch of Friday's loss to San Antonio, so his absence Monday is unsurprising in the context of New York wanting to maximize his rest-of-season availability after undergoing left ankle surgery in December. There have been no reports of a serious re-aggravation to his troublesome ankle, however, and his next opportunity to take the court comes Tuesday against Miami.