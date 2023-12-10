Robinson (ankle) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Raptors.
Robinson left Friday's loss to Boston briefly but ultimately returned in the second half, finishing with 10 points and eight rebounds in 19 minutes. Coach Tom Thibodeau said Sunday that Robinson will undergo further testing to determine the severity of the ankle injury, but the results haven't been disclosed yet. Isaiah Hartenstein should be the primary beneficiary of Robinson's absence.
