Robinson (ankle) said he will play Tuesday against the Wizards, Steve Popper of Newsday reports.

Robinson picked up a left ankle sprain in Sunday's loss to Philadelphia after he was making his return from a 15-game absence. But the sprain was apparently minor, as Robinson indicated he would be good to go for his second game in a row. Robinson played 17 minutes off the bench Sunday, so a similar workload for Tuesday's game is likely.