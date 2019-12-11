Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Scores 14 points in loss
Robinson had 14 points (5-8 FG, 4-7 FT), five rebounds and one block in 27 minutes off the bench during Tuesday's 115-87 loss at Portland.
Despite coming off the bench, Robinson seems to be turning a corner after a dreadful November where he only averaged 8.1 points and 6.1 rebounds per game, and he has now posted double-digit scores in each of his last three appearances. He will aim to extend this decent run of form Wednesday at Golden State.
