Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Scores 22, goes 4-of-4 from line
Robinson posted 22 points (9-13 FG, 4-4 FT), 13 boards, two blocks and one steal in a 143-120 win over the Hawks on Tuesday.
Although this game was a big step in the right direction, Robinson's fantasy impact hasn't been what most have expected when they drafted him. The second-year big man's fall in the rankings mostly stems from getting a few less blocks thus far, now at 1.8 per game compared to last season's 2.4. Fantasy owners were crossing fingers in hopes that when former head coach David Fizdale was released, Robinson would get more opportunity, and a starting gig. That has yet to come to fruition, as it appears that the Knicks are still interested in winning as many games as possible. All fantasy owners can do is hope that Robinson gets the role he deserves at some point this season, and that he keeps his fouls down if he does.
