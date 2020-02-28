Robinson contributed six points (3-3 FG), eight rebounds, three blocks, two assists and one steal in 32 minutes during Thursday's loss to the 76ers.

While Robinson hasn't taken the leap that fantasy owners may have hoped, he's still producing top 60 value in nine-category leagues thanks to his incredible field-goal percentage and strong contributions to the blocks stat - two strengths which were put on display in this performance. Some of his underwhelming sophomore-season production can be blamed on the coaching staff giving him just 23 minutes per game despite the fact that he's clearly one of the more promising pieces of the Knicks' future. Marcus Morris may have fled the Big Apple, but there's still a handful of frontcourt players vying for a spot in the rotation, which is also holding Robinson back. Fantasy owners can only hope that Robinson sees some extra run down the stretch of the season.