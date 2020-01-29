Robinson scored four points (2-2 FG, 0-0 3Pt, 0-0 FT) and added 10 rebounds, one steal and five blocks in 26 minutes during Tuesday's 97-92 loss to Charlotte.

Robinson has scored more than six points just once over his past six games but has turned it up in other categories. He's recorded at least 10 rebounds twice over his past four and his five blocks mark a season-high.