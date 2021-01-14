Robinson went for 10 points (5-9 FG), 12 rebounds, two assists and two blocks across 33 minutes during the Knicks' 116-109 loss Wednesday to the Nets.

It was the second consecutive double-double for Robinson who has now played at least 33 minutes in three straight games. While he's only hit the 10-shot mark once this season, he's still managed to put up six games with double-digit points. For his last two games, Robinson is averaging 11 points and 11.5 rebounds over 33 minutes.