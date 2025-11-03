Robinson notched zero points (0-3 FG), five rebounds, one assist and two blocks across 13 minutes during Sunday's 128-116 win over Chicago.

Robinson saw a very limited workload Sunday as the Knicks continue to tread with extreme caution. Prior to the season, there were many reports about load management for Robinson, and this has the look of a frustrating situation for fantasy managers. Robinson's status for Monday's game versus the Wizards is very much in the air.