Robinson racked up one point (1-2 FT), four rebounds and one steal in 14 minutes during Friday's 119-81 win over Boston in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

While his box score won't reflect it, Robinson was a menace on the defensive end Friday. The Knicks are essentially using an eight-man rotation in the playoffs, and that's likely to be the case against Indiana in the Eastern Conference Finals. In 12 postseason games, Robinson holds averages of 4.2 points and 6.8 rebounds in 18.5 minutes.