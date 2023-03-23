Robinson (knee) will take the floor Thursday versus the Magic.
Robinson sported a questionable designation on the initial injury report due to a right knee contusion following Tuesday's game, but it appears the big man has recovered well enough to take his usual spot in the starting five. He's coming off a solid showing against the Heat on Tuesday, racking up 10 points, eight boards and a season-high three blocks.
