Robinson (ankle) has been removed from the injury report ahead of Monday's game in Houston.

A sprained left ankle kept Robinson out of practice over the weekend, but he was initially listed as probable on the injury report as of Sunday night. Following shootaround Monday, the Knicks have removed Robinson from the report altogether. The young big man continues to play a frustratingly reduced role off the bench, totaling fewer than 20 minutes in six of the Knicks' last seven contests.