Robinson is in the starting five for Tuesday's game versus the Warriors, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.
Robinson will replace Karl-Anthony Towns (personal) in the starting five Tuesday. However, per Edwards, Robinson will be limited to 18 minutes of action.
