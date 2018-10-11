Robinson will start Friday's preseason finale against the Nets, Ian Begley of ESPN reports.

Robinson has missed the last two games with a sprained ankle, but he'll return to action Friday and could see extended run as the Knicks finish out the exhibition schedule. The second-round pick had an impressive summer league back in July, but it's unclear how much of a role he'll have at the NBA level as a rookie. Coach David Fizdale indicated earlier this week that Robinson will shuttle back and forth between the Knicks and the G League for much of the year to get him as many reps as possible. "I think it will be a little bit of both for him, because just from the lack of minutes, he hasn't played basketball," Fizdale said. "A lot of it is just getting to see these situations over and over and over again. And so to get him the appropriate amount of minutes that he's going to need, he will be spending some time [in the G League]. But make no mistake about it, he'll be with us a lot as well." Fantasy-wise, Robinson has some appeal in deeper leagues, particularly later in the year if the Knicks begin to tank, but he's much more of a consideration in dynasty formats.