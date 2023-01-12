Robinson collected 10 points (3-4 FG, 4-6 FT), nine rebounds, five steals, two blocks and one assist across 38 minutes in Wednesday's 119-113 win over the Pacers.

The five steals were a season-high total for Robinson, who paired the thefts with his typically strong production as a shot blocker. After beginning the season in a roughly even timeshare at center with Isaiah Hartenstein, Robinson has solidified himself atop the depth chart and should continue to see north of 30 minutes on a nightly basis so long as he stays out of foul trouble. Avoiding the whistle had been an issue for Robinson in the past, but he seems to have solved that issue; he's accrued three or fewer fouls in all but three of his last 15 appearances.