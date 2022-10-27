Robinson recorded nine points (4-4 FG, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds, one assist and six blocks over 37 minutes during Wednesday's 134-131 overtime victory over the Hornets.

Robinson swatted away a layup with less than 10 seconds to go in overtime for his sixth blocked shot of the game. He made all four of his shot attempts and is now 15-for-17 on the season with all but two of his field-goal tries have come from with a foot of the basket. Over his first four seasons, the seven-footer averaged 8.4 points and 7.5 rebounds and he is on his way to repeating that performance this year.