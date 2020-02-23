Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Should play Monday
Robinson (ankle) is probable for Monday's game at Houston.
The 21-year-old missed Saturday's practice with a left ankle sprain, but he isn't expected to miss Monday's matchup. Robinson had eight points (4-5 FG), eight rebounds and four blocks in 17 minutes during the first game out of the All-Star break against Indiana.
More News
-
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Misses practice•
-
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Nears double-double in 18 minutes•
-
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Good to go•
-
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Likely to play Wednesday•
-
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Questionable Wednesday•
-
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Superb showing versus Hawks•
-
Week 19 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the first full week after...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...
-
Week 18 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week after the All-Star...
-
Second half preview: Breakouts, busts
With the All-Star break here, Mike Barner takes a look forward at the rest of the Fantasy season,...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 17
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 17.