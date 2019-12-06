Robinson collected 17 points (6-8 FG, 5-8 FT), seven rebounds, two steals, a block and an assist in 30 minutes of play Thursday night during the Knicks' 129-92 loss to Denver.

Robinson was a lone bright spot for the Knicks during the blowout loss. His 30 minutes were also a game-high, making him the primary beneficiary of Thursday's extensive garbage time. Robinson scoring 17 represents double-digits for the first time in nine games. Having looked like a building block at times last year, the lack of growth may be discouraging to owners. In the same way that Robinson emerged following the removal of Enes Kanter last season, he is a buy-low candidate for those under the impression that the Knicks will sell at the deadline.