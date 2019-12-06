Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Signs of life
Robinson collected 17 points (6-8 FG, 5-8 FT), seven rebounds, two steals, a block and an assist in 30 minutes of play Thursday night during the Knicks' 129-92 loss to Denver.
Robinson was a lone bright spot for the Knicks during the blowout loss. His 30 minutes were also a game-high, making him the primary beneficiary of Thursday's extensive garbage time. Robinson scoring 17 represents double-digits for the first time in nine games. Having looked like a building block at times last year, the lack of growth may be discouraging to owners. In the same way that Robinson emerged following the removal of Enes Kanter last season, he is a buy-low candidate for those under the impression that the Knicks will sell at the deadline.
More News
-
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Grabs season-high boards•
-
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Plays 31 minutes in thumping loss•
-
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Fouls out in 19 minutes Sunday•
-
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Plays 24 minutes off bench•
-
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Logs 13 minutes in Wednesday's loss•
-
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Four rejections off bench•
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Star search
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 7
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 7.
-
Week 7 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 7 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Celtics and...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Freaky deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 6
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.