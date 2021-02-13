Robinson will undergo surgery on his fractured right hand and is expected to miss four to six weeks, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
Robinson suffered a fractured hand during Friday's game against the Wizards, and he'll elect to have surgery. As a result, he'll miss several weeks while he recovers. In his absence, Nerlens Noel should see increased run for the Knicks.
