Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Solid again Saturday
Robinson compiled 14 points (6-9 FG, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, three blocks, two steals and one assist in 25 minutes during Saturday's 104-103 loss to the Pacers.
Robinson made his presence felt on both ends, providing his second straight quality performance. This is the seventh time through 19 appearances that he has recorded at least three swats, and it's the fourth time he has swiped at least two steals. Moreover, Robinson has scored in double figures in consecutive contests, before which he had been limited to single digits in eight straight showings.
