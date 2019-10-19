Robinson recorded 10 points (5-8 FG), seven rebounds, four blocks, and one steal in 21 minutes during Friday's 117-116 loss to the Pelicans.

Robinson showcased the good and bad in his game, nearing a double-double while contributing on the defensive end with a bunch of blocks and a steal. However, he also committed five fouls despite seeing fairly limited minutes. Fantasy owners will have to hope the foul trouble doesn't become a consistent trend for Robinson so that he can build on his impressive rookie campaign.