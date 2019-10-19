Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Solid line in 20 minutes
Robinson recorded 10 points (5-8 FG), seven rebounds, four blocks, and one steal in 21 minutes during Friday's 117-116 loss to the Pelicans.
Robinson showcased the good and bad in his game, nearing a double-double while contributing on the defensive end with a bunch of blocks and a steal. However, he also committed five fouls despite seeing fairly limited minutes. Fantasy owners will have to hope the foul trouble doesn't become a consistent trend for Robinson so that he can build on his impressive rookie campaign.
More News
-
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Starting Friday•
-
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Not starting•
-
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Working to expand shooting range•
-
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Dealing with knee injury•
-
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Steps up production in OT loss•
-
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Quiet game in finale•
-
Roto Mock Draft Results
There are no perfect players, so assembling a balanced team is a moving target. Here's how...
-
Top Fantasy basketball sleepers, picks
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy basketball...
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.
-
Fantasy basketball 2019: Sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Sleeper candidates to target
Alex Rikleen projects nine value players to target in Fantasy Basketball drafts.
-
H2H points mock draft
The season opener just a few weeks away, we conduct a head-to-head mock heading into prime...