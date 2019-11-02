Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Sprains finger, available Sunday
Robinson sprained his finger in Friday's loss to the Celtics, but will be available to play Sunday against the Kings while sporting a splint on the injury.
Robinson briefly exited the game to undergo X-Rays, which came back negative. He ultimately returned to the contest. Barring any setbacks, look for the second-year big man to take on his usual role at center for New York.
