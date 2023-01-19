Robinson has been ruled out for the remainder of Wednesday's game against the Wizards with a sprained right thumb.

Robinson will finish the night scoreless (0-4 FT) with two rebounds, two steals and two blocks in nine minutes. The extent of his injury won't be known until Robinson presumably undergoes further testing, but at least for the rest of Wednesday's contest, the Knicks will turn to Isaiah Hartenstein and Jericho Sims to fill minutes at center. The Knicks return to action Friday against the Hawks.