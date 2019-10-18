Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Starting Friday
Robinson will start Friday's preseason finale against the Pelicans, Chris Iseman of The Bergen Record reports.
Robinson came off the bench during the previous game as coach David Fizdale toys with lineup options. Through three preseason games, Robinson is averaging 4.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.0 blocks and 1.0 assist across 19.0 minutes.
