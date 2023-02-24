Robinson (thumb) is available and will start Friday's game versus Washington.
Robinson will reclaim the starting center spot in his first game since Jan. 18. Given the lengthy layoff due to thumb surgery, the fifth-year big man may be a little rusty, but he shouldn't have any conditioning concerns since the injury wasn't to his lower body.
