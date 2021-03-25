Robinson will start Thursday's game against the Wizards.
With Nerlens Noel (shoulder) sidelined unexpectedly, Mitchell will jump back into the starting five for the first time since Feb. 12. Even when Noel returns, it's possible Mitchell will remain a starter, as that was the role he occupied before missing 15 games due to a broken right hand.
