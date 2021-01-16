Robinson (ankle) started the second half of Friday's game against the Cavaliers, Mike Vorkunov of The Athletic reports.
Robinson went to the locker room just before halftime, but he was apparently healthy enough to start the second half for the Knicks. He still appeared bothered by his ankle injury, so it's possible that he could face some restrictions during the second half.
