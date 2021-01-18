The Knicks list Robinson as questionable for Monday's game against the Magic due to a sore right knee.

Robinson required a brief trip to the locker room during Sunday's 105-75 win over the Celtics, so his appearance on the injury report a day later isn't too surprising. The Knicks won't hold a morning shootaround ahead of the second half of the back-to-back set, so clarity on Robinson's status for Monday's contest may not arrive until shortly before the 12 p.m. ET tipoff. If Robinson can't go, Nerlens Noel would likely pick up the start at center.