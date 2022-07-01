Robinson and the Knicks agreed to terms Friday on a four-year, $60 million contract, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Robinson will remain with the Knicks after all and should return as the team's starting center for 2022-23 alongside Julius Randle in New York's frontcourt. In 72 games last season, the 24-year-old averaged 8.5 points, 8.6 rebounds and 1.8 blocks across 25.7 minutes per contest.