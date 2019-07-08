Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Steps up production in OT loss
Robinson delivered 17 points (7-8 FG, 3-3 FT), nine rebounds, two blocks and one steal across 30 minutes during the Knicks' 105-100 overtime loss to the Suns in a Las Vegas Summer League game on Sunday.
The big man had netted a solid eight points and 10 rebounds in his first game in Vegas, and he followed that up in fine fashion with his complete effort Sunday. Robinson made significant strides in the latter half of last season on both ends of the floor, and his time in the desert this summer sets up as his first official preparation for what could be a breakout 2019-20 campaign.
