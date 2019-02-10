Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Strong showing in Saturday's loss
Robinson recorded 15 points (7-9 FG, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds, and three blocks in 22 minutes during Saturday's 104-99 loss to the Raptors.
Robinson was extremely efficient offensively while swatting three blocks for the second straight game. He has combined to post 39 points on 16-of-21 from the field and seven-of-nine from the free throw line to go along with 23 boards, eight blocks, and one assist in 61 minutes across the last three contests. Starting center DeAndre Jordan will likely continue to earn more minutes. However, developing Robinson is clearly a priority for the team, as evidenced by the decision to release Enes Kanter and the fact that Luke Kornet has been a healthy scratch twice in the last three tilts.
