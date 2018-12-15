Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Suffers ankle injury
Robinson was helped to the locker room during Friday's game against the Hornets after landing badly on his left ankle, Marc Berman of the New York Post reports.
Robinson has been batting left ankle soreness since the preseason, so this news isn't encouraging. It seems unlikely he'll return to Friday's contest.
More News
-
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Cleared for Saturday's game•
-
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Questionable with heel injury•
-
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Coming off bench Tuesday•
-
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Active, starting Friday•
-
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Probable with sprained ankle•
-
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Has career-high nine blocks Sunday•
-
Week 10 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With so many teams set to play four games in Week 10, there's a lot Fantasy players can do...
-
NBA Week 9 Value Trends
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 9 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 9
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...