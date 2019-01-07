Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Suffers groin injury
Robinson (ankle) is expected to miss at least a couple more games after suffering a groin injury, Mike Vorkunov of The Athletic reports.
The rookie can't seem to catch a break, as he's already missed the past nine games due to an ankle injury. With the Knicks playing a back-to-back set Monday and Tuesday, Robinson's next chance to return will likely come Friday against the Pacers.
