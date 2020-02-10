Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Superb showing versus Hawks
Robinson racked up 15 points (7-8 FG, 1-3 FT), 11 rebounds, three steals and three blocks in 35 minutes during Sunday's 140-135 double-overtime loss to the Hawks.
Robinson was a force as a diver in the pick-and-roll and cleaned up on the offensive glass, plus he made a huge impact on defense. He also finished with a season high minute total thanks to the extra sessions and his ability to stay out of foul trouble in this one. With only four double-doubles through 50 appearances, he's got a lot of work to do if he's going to match his total from his rookie year (11 across 66 games).
