Robinson went off for 17 points (8-10 FG, 1-3 FT), 12 rebounds, three steals and six blocks across 27 minutes during Thursday's 75-82 summer league loss to the Celtics.

Robinson was all over the place Thursday and is already drawing praise as one of the steals of the draft considering his status as a second-round pick. Robinson's length has been a serious problem for opposing offenses and he appears to be getting his hands on everything. With Thursday's performance included, Robinson has tallied 15 blocks across four summer league games. A strong finish this summer will only add to his hype and the potential for him to draw a rotation role right away with Kristaps Porzingis (knee) out for the start of the season.