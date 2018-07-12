Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Swats six shots in summer league loss
Robinson went off for 17 points (8-10 FG, 1-3 FT), 12 rebounds, three steals and six blocks across 27 minutes during Thursday's 75-82 summer league loss to the Celtics.
Robinson was all over the place Thursday and is already drawing praise as one of the steals of the draft considering his status as a second-round pick. Robinson's length has been a serious problem for opposing offenses and he appears to be getting his hands on everything. With Thursday's performance included, Robinson has tallied 15 blocks across four summer league games. A strong finish this summer will only add to his hype and the potential for him to draw a rotation role right away with Kristaps Porzingis (knee) out for the start of the season.
-
Free agency recap: The latest
The opening flurry of NBA Free Agency activity has slowed, but Alex Barutha and Nick Whalen...
-
Free agency roundup: Boogie to the Dubs
Yep. DeMarcus Cousins, on the Warriors. It send shockwaves throughout the league, but it may...
-
Free agency recap: LeBron to L.A.
One day down, and we've seen a flurry of activity in NBA free agency. Catch up on the latest...
-
Rookie sleepers to target
Who might be this year's Donovan Mitchell? We take a look at post-lotto rookies who could become...
-
Draft: What to expect from the rookies
The NBA Draft is now in the rear-view, but before free agency kicks into high gear, let’s look...
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...