Robinson posted 10 points (4-5 FG, 2-4 FT), three blocks, two rebounds and one steal across 13 minutes in Monday's 101-92 loss to the Hornets.

Robinson has now recorded multiple blocks in each of the last five contests, which is a true testament to his rim-protecting abilities and defensive effort. Robinson posts decent points and rebounds for the time he gets off the bench, but his limited role is clearly more centered around his defensive production rather than his offensive work.