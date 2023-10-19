Robinson finished with 12 points (6-9 FG, 0-2 FT), 11 rebounds and two steals over 24 minutes in Wednesday's 131-106 preseason loss to Washington.
Robinson led New York on the glass in Wednesday's preseason loss to Washington, hauling in a team-high rebound total while finishing as one of two Knicks players with a double-double. Robinson tallied a preseason-high in rebounds while tying a preseason-best point total, averaging 10.5 points, 8.0 rebounds and 1.8 steals over 22.3 minutes in four preseason contests.
