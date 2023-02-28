Robinson closed Monday's 109-94 win over Boston with 10 points (5-5 FG, 0-4 FT), 13 rebounds, two blocks and two steals in 32 minutes.

Since returning from a 14-game absence due to thumb surgery, Robinson has posted three straight double-doubles and totaled four blocks and three steals during that stretch. The athletic big man has missed just one shot from the field over those three games (15-16 FG), but he's gone just 1-for-6 from the charity stripe. However, the poor free-throw shooting can certainly be overlooked if he continues to put up solid numbers elsewhere. Robinson is firmly entrenched as the Knicks' starting center, so barring injury or foul trouble, it's safe to presume he'll play around 30 minutes per night during the stretch run.