Robinson posted 10 points (5-6 FG, 0-3 FT), seven rebounds, two steals and three blocks across 23 minutes in Monday's 114-107 preseason win over the Celtics.

Robinson is not expected to be a go-to player on offense for the Knicks once the regular season begins, but he certainly made his presence felt in the preseason opener. The Knicks need Robinson to take a step forward offensively. He averaged only 7.4 points per game in 2022-23, his lowest mark since his rookie year, and has yet to average double-digit points for a full season in his career.