Robinson compiled four points (2-2 FG, 0-1 FT), seven rebounds, and two blocks in 19 minutes during Monday's 115-108 loss to the Kings.

Robinson fouled out in just 19 minutes Monday, ending the game with what could only be described as mediocre numbers. His playing time continues to be a sticking point for fantasy owners, as head coach David Fizdale appears reluctant to unleash the rookie. That being said, Robinson has been a top-10 player over the past two weeks and should still be rostered in all formats.